WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— On Sunday Dec. 3rd, The College Football playoff Committee left out one undefeated power five champion out of the field for the first time ever during Selection Sunday.

Michigan, Michigan, Washington, Texas and Alabama are the 14th who made the field in the last year before the playoff expense to 12 teams, all four of our power conference champions, however, one team that went defeated this season the Florida State Seminoles Louisville, Saturday night, claiming the ACC conference title with completing a 13-0 season.

The seminoles were found to be in the fifth spot of the college football rankings. A decision made by the college football playoff committee and sent many into a frenzy, including Florida State’s Head Coach Mike Norvell.

Statement from FSU football head coach Mike Norvell reads. “I am disgusted and infuriated with the committee’s decision today to have what was earned on the field taken away because a small group of people decided they knew better than the results of the games. What is the point of playing games? Do you tell players it is okay to quit if someone goes down? Do you not play a senior on senior day for fear of injury? Where is the motivation to schedule challenging non-conference games? We are not only an undefeated p5 conference champion, but we also played two p5 non-conference games away from home and won both of them. I don’t understand how we are supposed to think this is an acceptable way to evaluate a team.”

Norvell Continues, “I’m hurting for our players who have displayed a tremendous amount of resilience and response this season. What happened today goes against everything that is true and right in college football. A team that overcame tremendous adversity and found a way to win doing whatever it took on the field was cheated today. It’s a sad day for college football.”

“I’m proud of the work we have put in and the players i have the privilege to coach. We have one more opportunity to define this 2023 team in the orange bowl, and i believe in how our team will respond.”

No.5 Florida State will face No. 6 Georgia in the 90th Capital One Orange Bowl game on Saturday, December 30th at 4 p.m. ET at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Garden, Florida.

LSU makes a bowl appearance for 2023 season…

LSU Tigers ended up number 13 in the final college football playoff rankings after finishing 9-3 in the regular season. The Tigers will head to Tampa Bay for the New Year’s Six bowl game.

Tickets are available at the ReliaQuest Bowl office or on Ticketmaster, and sales started Nov. 20. Prices start at $80.

LSU will face Wisconsin ReliaQuest Bowl that game is for New Year’s Day at 11 AM. inside Raymond James Stadium.