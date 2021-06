FAIRFAX, Va. (KTVE/KARD) — On Saturday, George Mason University announced their baseball student-athlete, Sang Ho Baek, died at the age of 20.

Baek was a pitcher for the Patriots, and appeared in seven games for the baseball team last season.

According to the report, Baek died from complications after Tommy John surgery, a surgery numerous athletes have undergone.

A GoFundMe set up for Baek has, at the time of this writing already reached its goal of $20,000 2 days after going online.