Wayne Johnson, set for induction into Louisiana Baseball Coaches Hall of Fame

For over four decades, Wayne Johnson has served as a head coach for five different programs. In June 2021, the Wossman alum, hung up the cleats, for the time being. Now, he’s being honored for his years of service.

Johnson will be inducted into the Louisiana Baseball Coaches Hall of Fame, on Friday. He’ll be joined by Mel Didier, Burke Broussard, Rick Mauldin, Jimmy Aulds, Paul Mainieri, Roger Cador and Joe Brockhoff.

In his 41 years of coaching, he’s 889-270 overall. He’s the lone coach in Louisiana history to take five different teams to the semifinals. Johnson also won 30 district championships.