Coaching legend, Leon Barmore, on being honored with statue outside Thomas Assembly Center, ‘ … Such an important pride thing with me that Louisiana Tech thought of me to do it … ‘

Basketball Hall of Famer, Leon Barmore, made history for his accomplishments inside the Thomas Assembly Center – now he’ll be honored outside of the facility.

Tuesday, Louisiana Tech announced they will build a statue of the iconic figure in all of college basketball. The university will team up with the official sculptor of the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame for the project, according the Tech’s press release.

During Barmore’s run in Ruston, 13 final four appearances, three national championships. Overall, the Lincoln Parish native ended with a 576-87 record, once he retired in 2002.

Barmore spoke to KTVE on the honor.

“I don’t have words to explain to you, ” says Barmore. “But, down inside it’s such an important pride thing for me that Louisiana Tech thought of me to do it … My whole heart and soul was wrapped up in Louisiana Tech. And, believe me they treated me very well.”