While it was raining outside Ruston’s Civic Center, it was bright and electric inside. Coaches and players representing 14 different football teams from Northeast to Northwest Louisiana, all gathered for the Bayou Jamb Media Day.

The sights and sounds of Bayou Jamb’s 2022 Media Day, tonight at 6:20 on ktve! #LHSAA pic.twitter.com/22stuOKY6q — Chris Demirdjian (@ChrisDemirdjian) August 22, 2022

For the first time in the event’s history, the contests will be played at Louisiana Tech’s Joe Aillet Stadium in Ruston.

Three coaches received the Lifetime Achievement Award. OCS legend Micah Harper, Ruston great Tommy Reeder and Scott Stone (posthumously) were honored for their service to the sport, and their community.

Oak Grove’s Matthew Rider Strong wins a $1,000 stipend from the “Spirit of St. Francis” award.

Tune into NBC 10 Sports at 6:00 and 10:00 for complete coverage of Bayou Jamb’s Media Day.