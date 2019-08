Plenty of Tiger fans admit they need to “see it before [they] believe it” when it comes to the ‘new’ LSU offense.

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron doubled down on the offseason proclamations that the offense in Baton Rouge had truly changed.

Coach O even went as far as to say they will be running a “strictly spread” offense this Fall.

For more on what Orgeron had to say on Monday before the first game of the 2019 schedule, click on the video provided…