Coach O loves adjustments Tigers’ offense makes mid-game

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU’s lowest scoring out put of the season was 23 points when the Tigers edged Auburn 23-20 on October 26th. Auburn put seven defensive backs on the field, and LSU’s offense struggled before establishing the run game.

Head coach Ed Orgeron loves how his offensive staff, and of course quarterback Joe Burrow, are able to adjust to what defenses throw at them.

“Those guys know this offense. Steve [Ensminger] and Joe [Brady] are in the box. The come up with a great gameplan but they make adjustments almost immediately,” Orgeron said.

Click the video for the full story.