“Jaylon had a contagious smile, great personality. If you met him, got to know him. He makes you feel good. He sees no strangers, ” says Ed Jackson, Louisiana Tech’s Associate Athletic Director for Student Development.

Jaylon Ferguson brought light into each room he entered. Now, the world is a dimmer place with the passing of the rising NFL star

“He was telling me [Jim Harbaugh] called him in last week and talked about how proud he was of him, coming back in shape, transitioned himself to be a great player. Man had a great future ahead of him. [Jim Harbaugh] thought this guy has Hall of Fame potential.”

“I’m ready to go. Start working. Got some big expectations ahead of me. So, I’m ready to start working right now, ” Ferguson said to NBC 10 Chris Demirdjian in 2019.

During Ferguson’s time at Louisiana Tech, he not only made huge impacts on the gridiron. But, he had a life changing experience off the field.

“One day we had the opportunity to baptize him, ” says Jackson. “So I know where he faith is at. That was an awesome moment for me and for him. I became the Godfather of his second child.”

Ferguson stayed home, instead of attending the NFL Draft to assist those affected by the deadly 2019 Ruston tornado. Despite being in Baltimore, his heart remained in North Louisiana.

“I spoke to him two days ago. He wanted to come by and see the team,” says Jackson.

In 2018, the St. Francisville native became the NCAA’s all-time sack leader.

“Play it happened on was buzzed by me pretty good, effort on the backend. The record didn’t cross my mind until after the game. Everyone told me congratulations, ” Ferguson said after breaking the record during the 2018 Hawaii Bowl.

Say not in grief that, ‘He is no more,’ but in thankfulness that he was. Everyone whose lives he touched, is grateful for Jaylon Ferguson.

“Felt good. Got to be reunited with my teammate Kenneth Dixon. Right now, I’m so happy now. Ready to go, ” Ferguson said the night he was drafted by the Ravens.