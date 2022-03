It was the shot heard ’round Magnolia. Derrian Ford’s three pointer with 4.1 seconds left sends the Panthers (28-0) to the Class 4A Championship game, with a 59-56 final score. Magnolia will now face, Blytheville (28-7) in the title game, Saturday at 7:45 p.m. in Hot Springs.

According to the Magnolia Reporter, the current group of Panther seniors have a record of 100-6.