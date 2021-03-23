Clutch hitting from West Monroe alum Taylor Young, boosts Louisiana Tech in 9-7 win over ULM

Louisiana Tech (14-5) survives a thriller versus ULM (9-8), 9-7, on Tuesday night at Pat Patterson Park/Love Field in Ruston.

By the end of the second inning, the Warhawks found themselves in a 3-0 hole thanks to a miscue, and a series of walks that plated two runs for the Bulldogs.

ULM’s Ryan Humeniuk put his team on the board following his 4th inning RBI double. Both teams traded runs throughout the course of the game.

But, West Monroe High School alum, Taylor Young provided heroics. The former Rebel hit a two-RBI double in the bottom of the seventh inning, allowing Tech to lead 8-7.

I take back my last tweet.@Tyoung2333 has been #LATech's best hitter tonight.



The leadoff man smacks one off the wall in center for a 2-run double and he regains the lead for the Bulldogs again, 8-7. #ULM — Cory Diaz (@CoryDiaz_TNS) March 24, 2021

The Bulldogs will open Conference USA play this weekend, with a trip to Southern Miss.

ULM will visit Texas State, beginning on Friday.