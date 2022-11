While the weather outside put a damper on many things, inside Choudrant High School it was all smiles.

Softball star, Elissa Guillotte, signed a scholarship with Southern Arkansas University-Tech (SAU-Tech), in Camden. Friends and family packed the house to see Guillotte extend her career.

Guillotte hit .533, with a .745 on-base percentage, during a 2022 season where she helped lead the Lady Aggies to the regional round in Class B.