CHOUDRANT, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The signing season continues with one student-athlete

from the Choudrant high school boys’ basketball team puts the pen to the paper about where they will take their athletic talents to the collegiate level.

Aggie’s basketball senior Parker Batterton makes his basketball dreams come true and will lace his sneakers up on the hardwood of Louisiana Christian University.

Parker missed half of the 2022-23 season and returned back to the Aggies line up scoring 20 points in the district-winning victory and ending Simsboro’s 61 districts winning streak.

Parker was named athlete of the week by the Ruston Daily Leader and finished first-team all-district and all-state honorable mention.

“Ever since I was a little kid and coach Dennis and coach Smith, I trained a lot with them and they got me to where I am right now, says Batterton.”

Parker looks forward to the next chapter of his basketball career, his parents were overjoyed with emotions during the signing.

“I’m overwhelmed and how it just all happened all of a sudden, it’s actually a God thing the way it happened. We had enough people in our community and they put a lot of work and a lot of their efforts to help us get to him to this point. Obviously Parker’s hard work as well we’re just like excited and happy for the opportunity, says Batterton’s Father.”

Parker Batteron will lace up his sneaker and tip off his college basketball career later this fall 2023-24 season.