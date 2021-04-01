Checking in with former West Monroe Rebel Jacob Adams, from Louisiana Tech Spring practice

Louisiana Tech continues drills at practice, before the annual Spring Game on April 24.
There’s plenty of local talent on the Bulldogs’ roster. That includes former West Monroe Rebel, and current Bulldogs fullback, Jacob Adams.
The junior appeared in all 10 games last season, while earning four starts. Adams’ 2020 campaign was highlighted by his first career collegiate touchdown catch, October 24 versus UTSA.
Adams is ready for a big 2021 season, and competition ahead on the team.
“Got a lot of competition between me and Carson Rieder and Mason Dailey, ” says Adams. “We’re all working hard, pushing for that spot. Trying to make each other better everyday. Coming out with intensity every single day.”