Centenary College to bring college football back in fall 2024

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Centenary College has announced they will bring back college football to Shreveport-Bossier by the fall of 2024.

Dr. Christopher L. Holoman made the announcement Wednesday morning and says they have already received $1.25 million in donations towards the program.

The plan is for the team to play at Mayo Field after making necessary renovations to accommodate the new sport.

The national search for a head coach has already begun and they are expected to make another announcement in early 2022.

The team is also looking for a conference to play in as the school’s current athletic conference doesn’t have football.

