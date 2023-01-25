Wednesday was exciting for the friends and family – and most importantly, Lillian Soto, herself.

The Cedar Creek softball star will continue her career into college. Soto, an infielder, signed with the ULL Ragin Cajuns program.

The Lady Cougars star committed to the school, via her Twitter account, in December. But, Soto officially put pen to paper on Wednesday.

She batted .385 and hit six home runs in 2022. Soto is the fourth Cedar Creek softball player to sign with a Division I college under head coach Julie Riser’s tenure.