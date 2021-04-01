Cedar Creek hires Matt Middleton as head football coach, Shannon Brown to serve as Athletic Director

Everyone woke up to unexpected news on Thursday. After four seasons, head football coach Matt Middleton has left West Ouachita and has been hired by Cedar Creek to serve in the same position.
Shannon Brown, who led the Cougars football team for the last three years, will move to the role of Athletic Director.
Middleton, a 1997 graduate of West Monroe, has a decorated coaching career. In 2002, he was a graduate assistant for Louisiana Tech football. His first head coaching opportunity came in 2015, when he was hired by Prairie View Academy, before taking the Chiefs gig in 2017.
NBC 10 Sports has reached out to West Ouachita school officials on who the Chiefs next head football coach will be, so far no comment.