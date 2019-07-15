Catching up with Coach Federico

The ULM baseball team finished the 2017 season at 30 games under .500 at 12-42. The administration new it was time for a change and they made one.

A few months following the end of the season, the Warhawks introduced their new head coach Mike Federico. Coach Fed had a proven track record, both as an assistant coach and as a player in the college level. He came in with a vision and immediately set to work.

In his first season with ULM, he helped lead them to a fast start at 9-2. But this was just the beginning of a season that was filled with highs and lows. The rollercoaster ride led them to a 23-31 record and was indicative of a team that was moving in the right direction, but hadn’t yet figured out how to win consistently or handle success.

ULM then took another big step forward in Coach Feds second year. Even with playing a much tougher schedule, the Warhawks would finish the year at 27-31, while posting a 12-17 conference record. The season was highlighted by big wins over Louisiana Tech and ULL. The best was yet to come for the team though as they made a cinderella run in the Sun Belt Tournament, winning three straight games and climbing to within one win of making the championship game.

Following the season, the program again showed how much it had improved as they watched three players get drafted in Chad Bell, Trent Tinglestad and Trey Jeans. Within the next few weeks, ULM would have a fourth player sign a professional deal after Cole Gray reached an agreement with the A’s.

As the attention to the success becomes more noticed for the Warhawks, they will begin to be faced with a new challenge; expectations. The team has begun to form an identity, but in order for the program to take the next step, Coach Fed knows his team must now have continued success to create a true winning culture.