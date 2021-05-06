Catching up with a pair of Warhawks who are taking flight to the NFL: Corey Straughter and Josh Pederson

Two different Warhawks are now in two different locations: Corey Straughter and Josh Pederson.

Straughter, a Neville alum, signed a undrafted free agent deal with Jacksonville, after the conclusion of last weekend’s NFL Draft. Pederson inked a deal with San Francisco.

The former cornerback, Straughter, was limited to three games in 2020, after suffering a wrist injury. However, in 2019, he was ranked within the Top 10 in passes intercepted. After his ULM career, Pro Football Focus graded Straughter at 89.9 coverage grade. That was the sixth-highest among all FBS cornerbacks.

Pederson ended his Warhawk career with 75 catches for 934 yards.

Both spoke to NBC 10 Sports on moving onto the NFL.

“We were looking forward to the moment, and super excited ” says Pederson. “My dad was free-agent a long time ago. But we were excited. I narrowed it down to the 49ers, Seahawks and the L.A. Rams. And, the 49ers, it was the best fit for me and that’s why I took it.”

Straughter describes what he was doing when he first received the call.

“I was sitting on my auntie’s couch, ” says Straughter. “I ended up getting a call. I just got extremely excited. You know to have the opportunity and to show them my talents, it’s wide open over there.”