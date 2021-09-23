Carroll hosts Franklin Parish in Thursday Night Football Battle

This game is a day earlier than originally scheduled, but any day is a good day for some high school football. The 1-2 Bulldogs of Carroll High School take on winless Franklin Parish.

These two teams combined, are allowing close to 40 points a game defensively so it’s safe to assume we should see a lot of offense tonight?

While you might think that Franklin Parish’s offense has also not been that great scoring just 16 total points in their first two games this season.

For Carroll on the other hand, their offense has not been the issue as the Bulldogs have averaged just over 30 points a game in their first three contests.

The ground game will be a huge factor you’d think in this one, remember in the Bulldogs 86-34 loss to Avoyelles two weeks ago the dogs gave up 682 rushing yards, that is unheard of.

GAME HIGHLIGHTS

Some more Thursday night high school football action let’s take this one up 165 North to Carroll looking to bounce back from back-to-back losses, meanwhile Franklin Parish still looking for their first win.

#### Not a bad way to look for win number one as on their first offensive play quarterback Bryce Curtis finds Javion White for 80 yards, to the crib, the two-point conversion is no good so franklin parish with an early 6-0 lead.

#### Ensuing possession for Carroll… This man was a bully all night long, Amareya Greeley gets in from 4 yards out and we are tied at 6.

#### Guess who, me again says Greeley as he uses a sick spin move to get away from one then untouched into the endzone, Carroll would get the two-point conversion and lead 14-6.

#### Franklin Parish driving now looking to even up this game with the ball inside the five, but Josh Kemp can’t hold onto the ball and Trey Christian is in the right spot for the Bulldogs.

#### Late first half now, Bulldogs quarterback Zaylan Ford with a dot to the far front corner of the endzone to Nate Roberts who is uncovered, Dogs now up 21-6 and in control.

#### Both teams adding a score in the second half, Carroll leads it 28-12 in the third quarter.