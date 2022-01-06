Carroll Bulldogs beat West Monroe 61-53 & Wossman Wildcats easily defeats Rayville 74-37 in the Don Redden Memorial Classic. Ulm Warhawks fly over Little Rock 80-72

(AP) -- A U.S. District Court judge agreed to let federal prosecutors use convicted Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev's $1,400 COVID-19 stimulus payment, as well as other money held in his inmate trust account, to help pay the millions of dollars he was ordered to pay his victims, The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday.

In a filing Wednesday, the U.S. attorney's office in Boston asked a judge to order the federal Bureau of Prisons to turn the money over to the Clerk of the Court “as payment towards his outstanding criminal monetary penalties, including unpaid special assessment and restitution."