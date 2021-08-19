Carroll alum Larry Owens has Summer to remember, including trip to Belize

Remember Larry Owens? He left Carroll High School as a young gentleman. Now, the fifth-year senior for Northwestern State is a full grown man, with a family of his own.

“I really at first thought it was going to be hard, especially with my first son, ” says Owens. “I thought it was going to be hard because I didn’t know what to do. It’s all about time you spend with them. Really fun. Turned me into the man I am today.”

The former C-Dog was one of 10 who played in Belize, as part of a Christian basketball group called, ‘Sports Reach‘.

“The people there, they’re very friendly, ” Owens says. “It opens your eyes. They don’t have much out there. Their minimum wage is $3. And, man we’re complaining about $7.50, $10? Where we’re from these people will kill to be where we are. And, they were like, ‘You really got it out there easy.’ They compare our lifestyle to their lifestyle. Their lifestyle is way harder. We have it easier.”

He’s no stranger to the headlines, back home, either. Owens set social media on fire, when his Demons visited Gonzaga last season.

“After getting on my team’s case, they started giving me the ball, ” Owens remembers. “Then, me and Drew [Timme], we started talking. And, I asked him, ‘What’s that celebration you do after every dunk and and-one?’ He was like, ‘Oh yeah, that’s the ‘stache.’ And, I said, ‘Bet, I’m stealing that.’ And, so the very next play I got an and-one on him and started doing back to him. He was like, ‘Okay.’

From Monroe to the world, Larry Owens just wants his peers to step outside what’s familiar and try a new environment.

“Get them a passport, ” Owens says. “They need to go experience life and see the struggles other people have. Life is precious and stop taking everything you’ve got for granted.”