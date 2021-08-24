Carroll alum Ced Woods entering year two at Louisiana Tech, ‘…We’ve just been working, trying to elevate the [defensive back] room…’

Just under two years ago, you could catch Ced Woods roaming the back field at Dorothy-Blade Stadium. The Carroll alum is in year two with the Bulldogs.

The former C-Dog was growing in his first season, along with the rest of the defense. That unit ultimately finished 11th out of 13 teams in 2020.

However, the ‘Dogs defensive back room returns all starters from last season. This includes Ouachita’s Zach Hannibal, Neville’s Jaiden Cole – and Woods himself.

“It’s just a grind, you know with the process coming in everyday, working and getting better, ” says Woods. “We brought in two transfers during the Spring. They’ve been coming along. But, you know, injures are a part of the game. And, we’ve just been working, trying to elevate the [defensive back] room.”

Woods and his teammates open the season, September 4th at Mississippi State.