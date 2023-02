Grambling (15-8, 8-3 SWAC) defeats Alabama A&M (9-15, 5-6 SWAC) 66-60, in Huntsville, Alabama on Monday night.

GSU guard, Cameron Christon recorded a double-double. The graduate student finished with 12 points and rebounds in the victory.

The Tigers limited the host Bulldogs to 6-for-27 from the field in the first half. Donte Jackson’s crew didn’t look back.

Grambling will host Texas Southern, Saturday at 4:30 at the Hobdy Assembly Center