Cameron Bufford helps Grambling swing past Alabama A&M in the SWAC Tournament opener

It was Cameron Bufford’s world, and the rest of Grambling’s baseball team was just living in it.

Wednesday morning, the sophomore’s 4-for-4 performance helped the Tigers defeat Alabama A&M, 8-1, in the opening round of the SWAC baseball tournament. In the bottom of the first inning, Bufford sent a ball to the seats, helping GSU set the tone early. It was Bufford’s 11th home run of the season. The Illinois native also recorded three runs and was responsible for three runs batted in.

The G-Men await the winner of Jackson State-Texas Southern for their next contest, Thursday at 3:00 in Madison, Alabama.