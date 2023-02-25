CALDWELL PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Caldwell Parish boys’ basketball team’s hot shooting in the first half. The Spartans built a 19-point lead to defeat Loreauville 61-41 and advance to the LHSAA basketball regional playoff round.
Caldwell Parish’s hot shooting defeated Loreauville 61-41 and advance to the LHSAA basketball regional playoff round
