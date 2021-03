As Spring football practice looms for many schools, Caldwell Parish has found their new voice to lead the football program: Jimmy Sampson.

BREAKING: Jimmy Sampson is the new head football coach at Caldwell Parish High School. Coach Sampson replaces Buster Duplissey who retired this month #LHSAA — Chris Demirdjian (@ChrisDemirdjian) March 23, 2021

Coach Sampson (left) played for Wossman. Suited up for Mississippi College. He’s served as Caldwell’s defensive coordinator, linebacker and strength coach for the last five seasons. #LHSAA https://t.co/dC9hn3174k pic.twitter.com/2AMkdj6gs7 — Chris Demirdjian (@ChrisDemirdjian) March 23, 2021

Coach Sampson served as the Spartans’ Defensive Coordinator, Linebacker and Strength coach for the last five seasons.

He replaces former head coach, Buster Duplissey, who announced his retirement after 30 years in the Spartan program.