Bulldogs sink C-USA foe Western Kentucky in NIT quarterfinals; will face Mississippi State in Final Four

For the second time this season, Louisiana Tech defeats Western Kentucky, 72-65 on Thursday night. However, this contest had far more stakes, with a spot in the National Invitational Tournament (NIT) semifinals on the line.

Eric Konkol’s team will face Mississippi State, who defeated Richmond 83-67 on Thursday.

Kalob Ledoux led Tech with 20 points. The McNeese transfer was one of three ‘Dogs who scored in double-digits.

The last time Louisiana Tech met Mississippi State, was in upset fashion. Tech defeated State, 74-67, in December 2019. Both teams will suit up in the NIT’s Final Four, Saturday at 11:00 a.m. in Frisco, Texas.