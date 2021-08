The Bulldogs defense didn’t have the season it wanted, during the 2020 season. Why? The team was ranked 11th of of 13 teams that played football last season (Old Dominion opted to not play).

But, the team is working to improve on that mark. Carroll alum, Cedar Woods is assisting in the restructuring of the team’s defense, led by second-year Defensive Coordinator, David Blackwell.

Cornerback Coach, Perry Carter, formerly at ULM, has helped in Woods’ development this offseason.