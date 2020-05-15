Bulldogs’ Eric Konkol, high school coaching legend Roger Stockton, Wossman’s Nick Traylor all honored by Louisiana Association of Basketball Coaches

Eric Konkol:

Each year, the Louisiana Association of Basketball Coaches honors the best in the collegiate and prep ranks.

On Friday, Louisiana Tech’s Eric Konkol was named the LABC “Major College Coach of the Year”.

The award itself is called the “Tommy Joe Eagles Award”, named after the former Bulldogs, Cedar Creek and Simsboro coach.

During the shortened 2019-20 season, Konkol led Tech to a 22-8 overall record, the most wins among Division I schools in Louisiana.

Konkol is the fifth coach in program history to receive the award.

Roger Stockton:

The association recognized Epps head basketball coach, Roger Stockton as the “Class C Coach of the Year”.

He led the Panthers to an 18-15 overall record, and a first-round playoff upset of Calvin.

Stockton is best known for leading River Oaks from 1995-2017.

Nick Traylor:

Wossman’s Nick Traylor was named the “Class 3A Player of the Year”.

The senior averaged 21 points and nine rebounds per game, during the 2019-20 season.

Traylor helped Wossman to a runner-up finish in the 3A Championship Game versus Bossier.