Louisiana Tech will draw a winless Rice squad, in Houston, this weekend.

Two of the Owls’ four loss, have only been decided by one score.

In Rice’s loss to Baylor, the team ran more plays than the Bears. So far in 2019, they’ve thrown seven touchdown via the air attack.

The ‘Dogs are coming off a game where they surrendered 526 yards in last Friday’s win over Florida International. In Tech’s loss to Texas, the Bulldogs defense allowed the Longhorns to total 454.