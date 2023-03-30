This is our latest ‘Bulldog Blitz’, sponsored by Jim Taylor Ford in Ruston.

Louisiana Tech’s softball team visits Baton Rouge this weekend, as part of the ‘Purple and Gold Challenge’, on LSU’s campus.

Josh Taylor’s team first draws North Carolina State, Friday at 11:30 from Tiger Park. On Saturday, the Lady Techsters go up against No. 12 ranked LSU.

However, the key to winning is scoring first, perhaps?

In a recent press conference, Coach Taylor was asked by Matt Belinson of the Ruston Daily Leader, about the team’s 18-2 record when scoring first.

“Yeah, scoring first for us is important, by our record, ” says Taylor. “I think that our pitcher have been doing a great job all year. And, just a matter of getting them more run support. We still in my opinion haven’t clicked on offense. [It’s] important for our offense to find a way to first and get on base.”