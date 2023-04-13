“Wonderful personality. She’s bright. Just thinks of things differently, ” says Louisiana Tech President, Dr. Les Guice.

“She was like my mom. She was like my second mom, ” says Kelly Cole, research communications specialist for Louisiana Tech.

In the Bible, Matthew 5:4 says, ‘Blessed are those who mourn, for they will be comforted.’ Recently, life has been dimmer without Tonya Oaks Smith. But, her ability to light up a room, and even spark a conversation will never be forgotten.

“She’s very caring, ” says Dr. Guice. “She’s surrounded by young faculty members who loved to be near her, and loved to gleam from her.”

Cole worked directly with Tonya for two years in Louisiana Tech’s communications department.

“I remember sitting down in her office that first time, ” says Cole. “And, I was so intimidated. I was like ‘Oh my gosh.’ She was like the girl bosses of girl bosses. That first meeting she said, she saw ‘something in me.'”

Tonya’s smile, personality, and enthusiasm was infectious. That despite battling the ultimate test in life.

“It was so Tonya, ” says Cole. “She said, ‘Hey everybody. Won’t be in today. Currently in Glenwood.’ And, I went, ‘Oh, interesting.’

She was soon diagnosed with cancer. The Calhoun native began to fight – and continued to work.

“She had been working on her doctoral degree for about three years, ” says Dr. Guice. “It was difficult during that time. But, she wanted to do that. She said, she needed to keep her mind occupied.”

As time passed, Tonya’s condition worsened. She was closer to completing her goal.

“We began to recognize that she would not be able to make it to commencement. And, to me commencement is the most special day on our campus. I texted her husband and asked if he’d be there. And, said, ‘I’d like to come by and present her diploma.’ To be able to personally present her diploma, I thought was really important.”

On April 4, 2023, Tonya Oaks Smith was called to her eternal home. But, not without leaving a legacy on Earth.

“She was my superhero, and she was my mentor, ” says Cole. “And, I still had so much to learn from her.”