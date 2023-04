Welcome to our latest “Bulldog Blitz”, sponsored by Jim Taylor Ford in Ruston.

After five seasons in Frisco, Texas, the Conference USA basketball tournament is on the move.

The event will move to Propost Arena in Huntsville, Alabama for the 2024 and 2025 seasons.

No reason was given from C-USA on why the change took place.

The 2024 Conference USA basketball tournament tips-off Tuesday, March 12 and runs through Saturday, March 16.