RUSTON, La (KTVE/KARD) – Former Louisiana Tech Lady Techster Zoe Hicks was selected to the Canadian Women’s National Team.

Hicks was a three-year starter at LA Tech from 2019-2021, making 113 starts and appearing in 115 games. She posted a career batting average of .275, collecting 86 hits, 16 doubles, five home runs, and 57 RBI while drawing 65 walks and scoring 55 runs.

After her time in Ruston, Hicks made history, becoming the first woman to play for the Wheat City Whiskey Jacks in the Expedition League, a wood-bat baseball summer league. On May 29, 2021, Hicks became the first female to reach base and score a run during the fourth inning, then became the first to get a hit and drive in a run in the seventh as she helped the Whiskey Jacks rout the Sioux Falls Sunfish 13-4.