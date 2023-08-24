RUSTON, La (KTVE/KARD) – Welcome to the Bulldog Blitz sponsored by Jim Taylor Ford in Ruston.



Louisiana Tech athletics announcing a naming rights agreement with Origin Bank for the Center for Student-Athlete Success.



The project is scheduled to be complete in the fall of 2025 and be put in the north endzone of Joe Aillet Stadium.



Also happening in the north end zone, the school announcing on Thursday that a new video board will be put in by the spring of next year.



The new video board will be the largest in Louisiana at 36-feet tall and 90-feet wide.



These announcements as the Bulldogs get set to open up their season on Saturday as they welcome in FIU to kick off the college football season.