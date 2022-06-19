This is the Bulldog Blitz, sponsored by the Jim Taylor Auto Group. Lane Burroughs will be staying a little while longer in Ruston.

Burroughs and the university agreed on a deal that extends the Meridian, Mississippi native through the 2026-27 season. Financial terms of the contract have not been released yet.

It was a great week for West Monroe and Bulldog baseball alum, Taylor Young. He got engaged in the middle of Pat Patterson Park, surrounded by friends and family. This week, the former Rebel was added to the American Baseball Coaches Association’s (ABCA)/Rawlings All-American roster. For the second straight season, Young was tops in the nation in runs scored.