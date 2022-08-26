Welcome to our latest Bulldog Blitz, sponsored by Jim Taylor Ford in Ruston.

It’s hard to believe, in less than a week, Louisiana Tech opens the 2022 football season in Columbia, Missouri.

And, what better way to open the year in a SEC venue, than to start a quarterback who once played in the league? This week, Matt Downing was announced as the Bulldogs’ starting quarterback, for next Thursday’s game at Mizzou.

The journeyman college quarterback started his career with Georgia in 2018. The Alpharetta (Ga.) native then transferred to TCU, where he learned more under Sonny Cumbie’s offense during the two’s time in Fort Worth.

But, who knew their journey would take them both to Ruston? Cumbie was hired in the offseason, and Downing came along for the ride. Now, Downing has the keys to the offense, when Louisiana Tech meets Missouri, Thursday, September 1.