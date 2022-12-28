By: Kane McGuire/Louisiana Tech Athletics

RUSTON – Louisiana Tech’s Jordan Crawford garnered another award for the 2022-23 season as the guard was named Conference USA Freshman of the Week for a second time.



Crawford was stellar in the final non-conference game of the season for LA Tech, registering his first career double-double in a 108-52 victory over Jarvis Christian this past week.



The Ruston native tallied 13 points to go along with a career-high 12 assists. The 12 dimes is the most by any C-USA player this season and tied for the 14th most in the country in a single game (most by any freshman). It is also tied for third most ever by a Bulldog freshman (most since 2017).



When he was not scoring or assisting on 17 of the team’s 40 made field goals, he was also crashing the glass and playing solid defense as he posted four rebounds and tied his career high with four steals.



Crawford has totaled a team-high 56 assists on the season, which is currently tied for the most in the country by any freshman. He becomes just the fourth Bulldog in program history to receive C-USA Freshman of the Week honors multiple times.



LA Tech returns to action on Thursday, Dec. 29 when they play host to the UTSA Roadrunners inside the Thomas Assembly Center on Karl Malone Court. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. and will be streamed on ESPN+.