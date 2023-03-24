By: Louisiana Tech Athletics

RUSTON, La. – The Louisiana Tech Softball team resumes Conference USA play with a three-game series against Middle Tennessee at Dr. Billy Bundrick Field this weekend.



SERIES INFORMATION

Date/Time: Friday, March 24 (6 p.m.) | Saturday, March 25 (2 p.m.) | Sunday, March 26 (1 p.m.)

Location: Dr. Billy Bundrick Field (Ruston, La.)

TV/Stream:CUSA.tv

Stats: Live Stats



ABOUT LOUISIANA TECH (18-10)

Louisiana Tech is 18-10 on the season and coming off a 6-3 loss at No. 21 Texas A&M on Wednesday. All six pitchers saw action in the contest, which was a season-high for pitchers used by Tech. KB Briley continued her tear at the plate with a solo home run in the third inning.



Sierra Sacco is on a nine-game hitting streak, leading off the game at Texas A&M with a leadoff single through the left side. Sacco batted .545 during the Lady Techsters’ four games last week, collecting six hits and two RBI while scoring six runs. As a result of her efforts, she was named to the NFCA top performers list. Sacco has 18 stolen bases this season which ranks 15th nationally.



Pitching has been the story this season for the Lady Techsters, as they hold a team ERA of 1.86 in 188.2 innings pitched.



Mary Martinez leads the Techsters in the circle with a 6-1 record while holding a 1.56 ERA in 36 innings pitched. Martinez picked up her sixth win of the season by going five innings in a 10-2 win over FIU in the series finale. Brook Melnychuk leads Tech with a 1.41 ERA which leads ranks 15th nationally.



Tech has caused havoc on the base paths swiping 39 bases in 42 attempts. The Lady Techsters rank fourth nationally in double plays a game averaging 0.58 per contest.



Right fielder Kylie Neel leads LA Tech with a .345 batting average, including 29 hits, while recording five doubles, a home run, 26 RBI, 19 runs scored and 11 walks.



KB Briley started in the designated player position in game one of the Techsters’ series at FIU on March 17 and has not looked back. Briley hit a three-run home run in a 12-3 win over FIU (3/17) and a solo home run at No. 21 Texas A&M (3/22). The Sterlington, La. product is batting .333 this season with six hits, two home runs, seven RBI, and four runs scored.



Scoring first has been a recipe that leads to success for LA Tech this season, as the Lady Techsters are 17-1 when striking first.



LA Tech is led by head coach Josh Taylor who is 57-30 in his second season at Tech and 180-139 in his career, with prior stops at Nevada (2017-2021) and Feather River College (2009-2012).



ABOUT MIDDLE TENNESSEE (21-7)

Middle Tennessee is 21-7 this season and coming off a 2-1 series win over UAB last weekend. The Blue Raiders were supposed to play Central Arkansas on Wednesday, but the game was called off due to inclement weather.

Offensively they are led by one of the best hitters in the country, Laura Mealer, who owns the nation’s eighth-best batting average with a .495 mark while ranking 12th in on-base percentage (.569). Mealer has hit five home runs this year and drove in a conference-best 32 runs.

Gretchen Mead is the Blue Raiders’ most trusted arm, as she has a 7-2 record with a 1.84 ERA and 1.05 WHIP in 61 innings pitched.

Jeff Breeden is in his 11th season at the helm for Middle Tennessee with a record of 230-310.

SERIES HISTORY

Louisiana Tech and Middle Tennessee have met 18 times, with Tech leading the all-time series, 10-8.

The Lady Techsters have won the last four matchups against the Blue Raiders, including a three-game series sweep in 2022.