For the second straight season, Louisiana Tech women’s basketball reaches postseason play.

Thursday, Brooke Stoehr leads the Techsters to the Women’s National Invitational Tournament.

Entering this game, the Techsters won seven of their last eight regular season games, before falling to UT-El Paso in the Conference USA tournament.

Louisiana Tech’s 12 conference wins this season are the most since joining C-USA over 10 years ago.