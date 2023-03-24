By: Louisiana Tech Athletics

RUSTON- The Louisiana Tech women’s bowling team is set to compete in the SouthlandBowling Championships March 24-26.



TOURNAMENT DETAILS

Tournament: Southland Conference League Championships

Host: Southland Conference

Date: Mar. 24-26

Location: Rowlett, Texas

Southland Tournament Webpage: (HERE)

Tournament Bracket: (HERE)

Format: Best-of-three format – Teams will bowl one standard five-person game for total pinfall, then five baker games for total pinfall. If one team wins both the traditional game and baker games, they advance. If both teams split the standard and baker games, they will move on to a best-of-seven series of baker games. Teams will change lane pairs after each game.

Teams (Seed): Arkansas State (3), Louisiana Tech (6), Sam Houston State (5), Stephen F. Austin (3), Tulane (7), Valparaiso (8), Vanderbilt (1), Youngstown St. (4).



ABOUT LA TECH

Louisiana Tech heads into conference play finishing in the top-10 in all 10 of their regular-season events during the 2022-23 schedule. Tech finished in the top five in nine of those events including two runner-up finishes and three tournament championships.



La tech enters the tournament after finishing 4th at the Vanderbilt-hosted Music City Classic. The Lady Techsters went 10-3 on the tournament falling to Vanderbilt twice in bracket play on the fine day of the classic. Patricia Rosales earned her way onto the All-Tournament team by finishing 5th overall with 1,111 pins and a 222.2 average.



Before the Music City Classic, Tech competed in the USBC Sectionals where they finished third and earned a bid to the ITC Nationals in Las Vegas next month.



The Lady Techsters will begin round one facing off against SFA on Friday morning at 8:30am.