Someone we know and love in these parts continues their tear through the minor leagues.

Over a month ago, West Monroe High School and Louisiana Tech alum, Taylor Young was drafted by the Dodgers. Young begins his professional baseball journey with the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes, the single-A affiliate for Los Angeles.

Wednesday night, the former Rebel and Bulldog singled to right field, bringing home his seventh run batted in of the season. So far, Young has seven hits in 12 games played.