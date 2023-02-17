Any and every coach has and will say, ‘Every game is a must win.’ Thursday is pivotal for Louisiana Tech basketball.
The Bulldogs find themselves in a log jam, where seven teams are separated by two games in the Conference USA standings.
Entering Tech’s bout with North Texas, the ‘Dogs are 6-8 and in 8th place in the up to date league standings.
Hours before tip off, news dropped of Louisiana Tech’s leading scorer, Cobe Williams, no longer being with the program. In a Tweet from Chris Mycoskie, the official reason is “personal issues.” The news was first reported in the opening of the ESPN + broadcast of the game.
Before Thursday, Williams scored 20-plus points in six of his last eight games. His 18.8 points per game, was the team lead, and ranked fourth out of all Conference-USA players.