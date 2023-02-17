Any and every coach has and will say, ‘Every game is a must win.’ Thursday is pivotal for Louisiana Tech basketball.

The Bulldogs find themselves in a log jam, where seven teams are separated by two games in the Conference USA standings.

Entering Tech’s bout with North Texas, the ‘Dogs are 6-8 and in 8th place in the up to date league standings.

Hours before tip off, news dropped of Louisiana Tech’s leading scorer, Cobe Williams, no longer being with the program. In a Tweet from Chris Mycoskie, the official reason is “personal issues.” The news was first reported in the opening of the ESPN + broadcast of the game.

As Lyn & I mentioned off the top of the broadcast, LA Tech leading scorer Cobe Williams is no longer on the team. Official line is due to personal issues.



He averaged 18.8 ppg this year, good for fourth best in C-USA. 1210 career points. Two-time C-USA defensive team selection. pic.twitter.com/RrTpONR2ps — Chris Mycoskie 🎙️ (@mycoskie) February 17, 2023

Before Thursday, Williams scored 20-plus points in six of his last eight games. His 18.8 points per game, was the team lead, and ranked fourth out of all Conference-USA players.