Frustrations remain high at Louisiana Tech (2-4), as the Bulldogs have dropped three of their last four games.

Last Saturday, versus North Texas, the Mean Green jumped out to an early 21-3 lead off the first 10 plays of the contest.

UNT limited Tech rushers to under 80 yards or under for the third time this season.

However, the group of wide receivers accounted for 300 yards.

Senior wide-out Tahj McGee speaks on the difference in offensive play with first-year head coach, Sonny Cumbie.