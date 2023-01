Louisiana Tech (11-8, 4-4 Conference USA) defeats Western Kentucky (11-8, 4-4 Conference USA) 85-74 in overtime at the Thomas Assembly Center on Thursday night. The game was broadcast before a national television audience on the CBS Sports Network.

Five different Bulldogs scored in double figures, led by Cobe Williams, who scored 20 points. Simsboro High School alum, Jordan Crawford posted 11.

Louisiana Tech returns to action, Saturday, at home versus Middle Tennessee at 4:00.