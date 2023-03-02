Welcome to our latest edition of the “Bulldog Blitz”, sponsored by Jim Taylor Ford in Ruston.

The sports world is still in shock, after Louisiana Tech fell to Ole Miss, 4-3, on Wednesday night.

The score was not the issue, the way the game ended definitely was.

NBC 10 was there as the Bulldogs led 5-4, with a runner on third base, before a lightning delay was called.

The stoppage lasted just over two hours.

When all was said and done, the final result was a 4-3 Rebel victory. This is thanks to an NCAA baseball rule that reverts to the score from the last completed inning. It just so happens, the home team led 4-3 in the bottom of the sixth, negating Louisiana Tech’s lead.

A statement from the LA Tech Athletics department pic.twitter.com/mnrlqaWWjy — Diamond Dogs (@LATechBSB) March 2, 2023

“…You got to put it behind you, ” says Louisiana Tech head baseball coach, Lane Burroughs. “I think in our minds, and I just told our club, I think anybody that’s watched the game, in our minds and anybody who was here, we won both games. It may not go down in our record. But, I feel like we won both of these games.”