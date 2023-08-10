LA Tech Athletics – With the 2023 women’s soccer season a week away, Louisiana Tech’s Josie Studer and Flavie Dube were honored Thursday as the duo were voted to the 14-member Preseason All-Conference USA Team as voted on by the league’s head coaches.



Studer, a defender from Waxhaw, North Carolina, was also voted as the Preseason Co-Defensive Player of the Year. The fifth-year senior is a three-time All-Conference USA selection, having played in 61 career matches with 58 starts on the back line and over 5,000 minutes logged.



She started all 11 matches that she appeared in last season after missing much of non-conference action due to injury. She played the full 90 minutes in nine of those 11 matches, helping LA Tech clinch a spot in the CUSA Tournament for the first time since 2019.



Dube, a forward from Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, is coming off a rookie campaign that saw her earn CUSA Freshman of the Year honors. She appeared in all 19 matches in 2022, making 10 starts at striker with 1,099 minutes logged.



The sophomore led the team in almost every offensive category including goals (five), assists (four), points (14), and shots on goal (12) in route to also being named Second Team All-CUSA.



The Bulldogs, who finished fourth in the league last season, are picked to finish third in the revamped Conference USA behind only Liberty and New Mexico State.



