RUSTON, La (KTVE/KARD) – Louisiana Tech women's soccer head coach Steve Voltz announcing the team's 18-game regular-season schedule featuring a new eight-game Conference USA slate.



Tech will kick off the fall with a two-game road trip to Colorado Springs and Fort Collins to face Colorado College and Colorado State, followed by a return to Ruston for the home opener against ULM at The Mack on Aug. 24.



Louisiana Tech and Ruston will also play host to the 2023 Conference USA Women’s Soccer Championship from Nov. 1-5.