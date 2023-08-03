RUSTON, La (KTVE/KARD) – Welcome to the Bulldog Blitz sponsored by Jim Taylor Ford in Ruston.

It may be football season but Conference USA releasing some basketball news on Thursday.

Conference USA and the Western Athletic Conference (WAC) have unveiled the team matchups for the first edition of a two-year scheduling initiative between the two leagues.

The Bulldogs will host Southern Utah and travel out west to take on Seattle University.

The Lady Techsters will host California Baptist before traveling to central Texas to square off with Abilene Christian.