RUSTON, La (KTVE/KARD) – Despite the 1-1 record, it's been a rough start to the season for the Louisiana Tech offensive line.



The Dogs front five have allowed eight sacks in two games, with six of them coming a week ago at SMU.



Head coach Sonny Cumbie telling the media this week that sacks are a byproduct of many things going wrong, but at the end of the day, it starts during the week.



“You can sit here and slice and dice up sacks all you want to. On an RPO and the second play of the game, ball to backer, something we’ve done all the time.” Cumbie said during his Tuesday press conference. “On that same point. The route had to hold on the ball, all these different ways that you can cut it, but the bottom line is we’ve got to practice better.”



Through two games this season the Bulldogs are averaging under a yard per carry. While some of the onus goes on inexperience and injury at the running back position, the lines inability to open holes have been a problem. It’s something Cumbie says falls on his shoulders as well.



“Their defensive line was very active they were long and they were very good and so when you have a defensive line like that you’ve got to be smart how you call the game,” Cumbie said following a team total 28-yard performance last Saturday.



Tech will welcome in Northwestern State this week to Joe Aillet stadium. The Demons have a defense that allowed over 200-yards on the ground to UL-Lafayette a week ago. Cumbie saying the fast start that’s alluded the team so far is key so they don’t have to feel the need to press early in the game.



“When you fall behind, there’s a tendency to try to score 17 points in one play, and then to try to call a play that gets [it all back]. You have to just think about getting the next first down the next play, one play at a time and I think that allows us to get into rhythm.” Cumbie saying after his team was shutout in the first half.



The eight sacks the Bulldogs have allowed are third most in the FBS and is something to keep your eye on Saturday night as Louisiana Tech and Northwestern State do battle.